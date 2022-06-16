Advertisement

Obituary: Lee, Leuwana “Bonnie”

By Andrew Noll
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Leuwana “Bonnie” Lee, 81, of Williamstown, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

She was born July 4, 1940, in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Loyal L. Haney and Glenda J. Springston Beaver.

Bonnie was family oriented and a devout Christian. She was a charter member of the Boaz Baptist Church and was their first deaconess. Bonnie was a member of the Williamstown Women’s Club.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Charles Lee; two sons, John Lee (Debbie) of Greenwood, IN and Jason Lee (Kim) of Williamstown; two sisters, Bobbie Powers (Ed) of Williamstown and Vivian Adkinson of Columbus; three grandchildren, Amy Lee (Brian Montgomery) of Louisville, KY, Daniel Lee of Bedford, IN and Jadyn Lee of Williamstown, WV; and two great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Bonnie was preceded in death by her brother, Louis; and her sisters, Diane and Sheila.

A graveside service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at Riverview Cemetery, Williamstown with Pastor Ed Powers officiating. Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Friday at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna.

Online condolences may be made at www.lamberttatman.com.

