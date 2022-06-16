Obituary: Schoolcraft, Wanetta Hope

ORMA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wanetta Hope Schoolcraft, 89, of Orma, WV, passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital, Weston, WV.

Hope was born on June 8, 1933, the daughter of the late Cecil and Nell Arnold Jarvis. She was a member of Minnora Church.

She is survived by one son, Steve Schoolcraft, of Parkersburg, WV, one daughter, Barbara Jarvis, of Orma, WV, and three sisters, Alice Conley, Donnie King, and Jean Holmes.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Gordon Schoolcraft, in 2018, daughter, Susan Cottrill, grandson, Brian Jarvis, two brothers, and six sisters.

A visitation will be held at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, on Sunday, June 19, 2022, from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Interment in Minnora Cemetery will take place following cremation, at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

