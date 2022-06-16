Obituary: Watkins, Daris Garold

DUCK, W.Va. (WTAP) - Daris Garold Watkins, 83, of Duck, WV, entered into rest on Monday, June 13, 2022, at Braxton Memorial Hospital, after battling a long-term illness.

He was born on April 5, 1939, in Chloe, WV, a son of the late Glen and Mary Magaline Anderson Watkins.

He was a very devoted and loving husband, father, and grandfather.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Long Watkins, one son Daniel Watkins, two daughters Michelle Shamblin and Sherry Watkins, two granddaughters Tiffany Mollohan and Stephanie Rollyson, two grandsons Justin Mollohan and Logan Watkins, one great-granddaughter Ella Smith, and one great-grandson Tallon Smith, all of Duck, WV. His second great-grandson will arrive in December. He is also survived by brother Walter Watkins (Wanda), one sister Mary Marks (Richard), four nephews, and one very special niece Karen Vaughan.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by one son Robert Watkins, one daughter Angela (AJ) Watkins, one granddaughter Felicia Conley, two brothers Buddy Watkins and Jack Watkins, and one niece Kimberly Blake.

The family would like to thank all staff members of Braxton Memorial Hospital for all of their comfort and support. Also, they want to share a special thank you to Karen Vaughan for her loving support.

A graveside service will be conducted by Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, at Nebo Baptist Church Cemetery, on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., with Rev. Hubert Sears officiating.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

