Advertisement

VIDEO: Deputy shot, ‘suspect down’ in incident at Weston exit

Upshur County deputy shot in incident at Weston exit
Upshur County deputy shot in incident at Weston exit(SFC Paul Dorsey of Mercer County, WV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - One deputy was shot and a suspect is “down” following an incident on I-79 near the Weston exit in Lewis County.

Officers responded to the incident around 10:45 a.m. Thursday.

Upshur County Chief Deputy Sheriff Mike Coffman was shot while assisting at the scene.

Upshur County Chief Deputy Sheriff Mike Coffman
Upshur County Chief Deputy Sheriff Mike Coffman(Facebook: Randolph County Sheriff's Office)

According to the Randolph County Facebook page, Deputy Coffman came out of surgery around 3 p.m. and “should make a full recovery.”

A helicopter landed at the scene just after 12:30 p.m., a 5 News reporter said.

The West Virginia State Police says the northbound lanes of I-79 will be closed “indefinitely.” One lane southbound on I-79 has since reopened.

Northbound traffic on I-79 has been detoured onto U.S. Route 19 around the scene.

An exclusive video shared with 5 News shows what appears to be the suspect in the officer-involved shooting.

Here is video a 5 News reporter captured of the scene.

Here is another video shared with 5 News of the scene from Mike Lewis.

Deputy shot, ‘suspect down’ in incident at Weston exit
Deputy shot, ‘suspect down’ in incident at Weston exit(WDTV)
Officers responding to reported shooting at Weston exit
Officers responding to reported shooting at Weston exit(Allison Glotfelty)
Officers responding to reported shooting at Weston exit
Officers responding to reported shooting at Weston exit(WV511)

Gov. Jim Justice released the following statement on the incident:

Cathy and I ask all West Virginians to pray for this Deputy and his family during this time. Also for all those responding to this incident.

We should always keep our First Responders in our prayers because they are our heroes, they run to the fire to keep us safe and we should never forget their sacrifice.

Gov. Jim Justice via Facebook

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 60-year-old man was arrested and charged with importuning and possession of criminal tools.
60-year old man arrested and charged for sexually-related crimes
Parkersburg City Council
Controversial topics abound at Parkersburg City Council meeting Tuesday evening
Rescue teams are searching for a woman reportedly swept away by flood waters Tuesday morning in...
Woman swept away in flash flood identified
Authorities say a West Virginia house fire in which two bodies were found has turned into a...
Officials: House fire didn’t cause deaths of 2
Following severe thunderstorms, many people in the Mid-Ohio Valley are without power just...
Cooling station locations throughout the Mid-Ohio Valley

Latest News

The Ohio Supreme Court is hearing the appeal of a man who says the state waited too long to...
High court weighs delay in charging man in woman’s attack
West Virginia families with eligible children under the age of 6 will be receiving funding from...
West Virginia to offer food benefits to non-school age kids
WTAP News @ 11 -Safety town
WTAP News @ 11 -Safety town
WTAP News @ 11 -William Nutter Sentencing
WTAP News @ 11 -William Nutter Sentencing