VIDEO: Deputy shot, ‘suspect down’ in incident at Weston exit

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - One deputy was shot and a suspect is “down” following an incident on I-79 near the Weston exit in Lewis County.

Officers responded to the incident around 10:45 a.m. Thursday.

Upshur County Chief Deputy Sheriff Mike Coffman was shot while assisting at the scene.

According to the Randolph County Facebook page, Deputy Coffman came out of surgery around 3 p.m. and “should make a full recovery.”

A helicopter landed at the scene just after 12:30 p.m., a 5 News reporter said.

The West Virginia State Police says the northbound lanes of I-79 will be closed “indefinitely.” One lane southbound on I-79 has since reopened.

Northbound traffic on I-79 has been detoured onto U.S. Route 19 around the scene.

Gov. Jim Justice released the following statement on the incident:

Cathy and I ask all West Virginians to pray for this Deputy and his family during this time. Also for all those responding to this incident. We should always keep our First Responders in our prayers because they are our heroes, they run to the fire to keep us safe and we should never forget their sacrifice.

