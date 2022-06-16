Ways to stay safe from the heat

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - And with the rising temperatures, health experts say that there are steps to take to make sure you won’t be affected too much.

Heat rash, heat cramping, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke are all potential dangers of too much heat exposure.

Health experts say that there are many ways to avoid any of these possible dangers.

Such as wearing light-colored and looser fitting clothes, look to get as much as shade and go indoors as you can, and—most importantly—stay hydrated.

“Stay hydrated is the number one thing that will keep you out of trouble. You can drink a water or a sport drink of choice. And it is important to avoid soda, coffee and alcohol. Because they can lead to dehydration,” says Memorial Health System’s sports medicine medical director, Dr. Wisler Saint-Vil.

Health experts say the most susceptible groups to the previously mentioned conditions are young children, the elderly, pregnant women, and those with chronic medical conditions.

