West Virginia to offer food benefits to non-school age kids

West Virginia families with eligible children under the age of 6 will be receiving funding from...
West Virginia families with eligible children under the age of 6 will be receiving funding from the federal government for groceries.(WJHG/WECP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia families with eligible children under the age of 6 will be receiving funding from the federal government for groceries.

Children are eligible if they live in a household that receives Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits.

They must also live in a county where one or more schools have been closed or operated at reduced attendance due to COVID-19.

Families will receive $22.44 per child for each month of the last school year. Families will receive payments for half of the school year in July, with the other half coming in September.

The benefits will be loaded onto existing pandemic electronic benefits transfer cards.

