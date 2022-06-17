25th Multi-Cultural Festival Opens in Parkersburg City Park

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -It may have been delayed a year or two, but it’s back this weekend.

The 25th annual Multi-cultural Festival begins tonight in City Park-- The 25th Festival, even though it was started more than 25 years ago.

The Festival is a celebration of diversity and respect for other cultures present in the Mid-Ohio Valley and region.

Opening ceremonies recognized the festival board members, the pageant royalty, and those who have supported the festival over the last two decades or more.

Festival Co-Founder Bea Cora says it’s especially meaningful to look back at how they started and how far they have come since then. There is a special display tent devoted to the history of the festival.

Cora says she’s been promoting the festival for a quarter century, but it’s time for her to retire. She encourages new blood to volunteer for the Board.

WTAP has been a proud sponsor of the event from the beginning. Former General manager Roger Shepard served as MC for the opening ceremonies, and has supplied WTAP staff members to serve as MC’s for every year the festival has been in existence.

