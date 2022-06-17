Advertisement

Bridging the gap between students and police: Two local schools will get therapy dogs

Brody the K9 was a special guest at Thursday's county commission meeting.
Brody the K9 was a special guest at Thursday's county commission meeting.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - Fort Frye High School and Warren High School are getting therapy dogs. This was announced at Thursday’s Washington County Commission meeting.

Brody was a special guest at the meeting. He was originally trained as a bomb dog but became such a hit at Washington County Career Center that he’s now a therapy dog too.

His school resource officer partner Mike Harlow said, “It’s really hard to just be able to walk through the school and not be interrupted, which is a great thing. We love going through the halls hearing ‘Brody! Brody!’”

School resource officers at both Warren and Fort Frye High School are now set to get their own K9′s.

“When people see police, especially kids, they’re kind of afraid - think that they’re there for a negative reason. The dog has been huge in being able to bridge that gap,” Harlow said.

These dogs will be strictly for therapy purposes. Beyond improving students’ relationships with school resource officers, they also help de-escalate stressful situations.

“If we do have a kid in the class or in the office that’s really worked up - very upset about something, they’ll bring Brody in and right away he brings the kids back down to where you can talk to them…,” Harlow explained.

Fort Frye’s Superintendent Stephanie Starcher is excited to enlist the help of a K9.

She said, “..., we’ve had students who were refusing to come into the building in the morning to school, crying, distraught, laying on the ground, and I have thought to myself ‘If there were a therapy dog, the dog could sit there with that student, be the calming effect rather than the adults, who are in positions of authority, trying to coax the student on their own into the building.’”

Therapy dogs are useful for a variety of reasons. Sometimes Brody’s even called into classes to calm anxious students before a test.

Chief Deputy Mark Warden smiled, “I’ve watched that dog walk down the hallway and stand in the hallway just to get pet - kids to pet him while they walk by.”

Community leaders showed up in strong support for the project. $10,000 in funding is coming from multiple local judges on top of $10,000 from the Washington County Behavioral Health Board.

Washington County Commissioner James Booth said, “Judge Williams pulled $5,000 from his budget. This isn’t monies that the commissioners appropriated extra on top of. They pulled money out of their budget to support this.”

Washington County Career Center has had Brody for one school year so far.

Both Fort Frye and Warren High School will get one therapy dog each.

The dogs will walk alongside school resource officers five days a week.

