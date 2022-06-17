Marietta Memorial Hospital being searched for potential bomb threat

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Marietta Police Department a potential bomb threat was called in earlier this afternoon at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

A hospital official says that the building was put on diversion for safety precautions.

K-9′s from the Athens County Sheriff’s office and Washington County Sheriff’s Office are both present on the scene to see if anything can be found.

Authorities expect the search to be over in the next hour or two and WTAP will provide more details once they become available.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.