Advertisement

UPDATE: Mobile home is a total loss after fire

Fire in Walker
Fire in Walker(wtap)
By Samantha Cavalli and Phyllis Smith
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALKER, W.Va. (WTAP) - Two trailers put together caught on fire in Walker on the 500 block of Montgomery Hill Road. The East Wood Volunteer Fire Department Chief says it is a total loss. The trailer in the back caught on fire, and then firefighters had to bust a wall through the front trailer to get to it.

Three adults and six children were living there. None of them were hurt. Five dogs were also found, four dogs are missing and two cats are missing. The owner told firefighters the fire may have started in the kitchen, and the owner tried to put it out with a hose.

Wood County 911 dispatchers say the call came in at 6:03 p.m. on Thursday.

East Wood, Deerwalk, Waverly, Mineral Wells, Beverly, Vienna and Blennerhasset volunteer fire departments responded, along with St. Joe’s Ambulance Serivces.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 60-year-old man was arrested and charged with importuning and possession of criminal tools.
60-year old man arrested and charged for sexually-related crimes
Parkersburg City Council
Controversial topics abound at Parkersburg City Council meeting Tuesday evening
Rescue teams are searching for a woman reportedly swept away by flood waters Tuesday morning in...
Woman swept away in flash flood identified
Authorities say a West Virginia house fire in which two bodies were found has turned into a...
Officials: House fire didn’t cause deaths of 2
Upshur County deputy shot in incident at Weston exit
VIDEO: Deputy in recovery, suspect dead after shooting on I-79

Latest News

The cooling station is open from 10 AM to 6 PM Monday through Friday through next week.
New Hope Baptist Church is offering relief from the heat
Mountwood Park lake drained to work on sediment levels
Mountwood Park lake drained to work on sediment levels
Ways to stay safe from the heat
Ways to stay safe from the heat
Student Loan graphic with money and graduates
Watching Your Wallet: How to pay for rising college costs