UPDATE: Mobile home is a total loss after fire

WALKER, W.Va. (WTAP) - Two trailers put together caught on fire in Walker on the 500 block of Montgomery Hill Road. The East Wood Volunteer Fire Department Chief says it is a total loss. The trailer in the back caught on fire, and then firefighters had to bust a wall through the front trailer to get to it.

Three adults and six children were living there. None of them were hurt. Five dogs were also found, four dogs are missing and two cats are missing. The owner told firefighters the fire may have started in the kitchen, and the owner tried to put it out with a hose.

Wood County 911 dispatchers say the call came in at 6:03 p.m. on Thursday.

East Wood, Deerwalk, Waverly, Mineral Wells, Beverly, Vienna and Blennerhasset volunteer fire departments responded, along with St. Joe’s Ambulance Serivces.

