Obituary: Crone, Mary Lee “Mimi”

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Mary Lee “Mimi” Crone, 80, of Vienna, passed away Sunday June 12, 2022 of Multiple Myeloma, a rare form of cancer.

She was married to the love of her life Frederick Eugene “Gene” Crone. They were married for 42 years. They were also sealed in the Washington DC LDS Temple.

She was a genealogist and crocheter. More than anything she loved to be an animal rescuer. Her legacy involves many saved dogs and even a few Mice. Once she stopped traffic to save a chicken.

She was a graduate of PHS. She obtained her Bachelor’s Degree from WVUP, where she was greatly encouraged by her favorite college professor Dr. Rebecca Phillips. She obtained her Master’s Degree in Addiction & Recovery Counseling.

Of all that she was most proud, she said her children were her greatest accomplishment. They are Mike, Angela, Rowdy, Fred, Belinda, and Melissa, 8 grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren.

Mimi is preceded in death by her parents and son, Frederick “Fred” Crone, as well as her sister, Anne, and her sweet husband, Gene.

Mimi wanted to add a special thank you to her friends at Marietta Memorial Hospital for taking such wonderful care of her. These special heath care wonders and earth angels include, Renell, Taylor, John, Tiffany, Amy, Sherrie, Barry, Stacy, Dakota, Josie, and everyone at 2 North and 2 West Hospice Unit. She also wanted to thank Dr. Kellie Cawley Oncology, Brad PA Oncology, and Chandler Myers NP.

Memorial donations may be made in her name to Mollys Pet Pantry to: http://www.paypal.com/paypalme/MollysPetPantry1q

Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com

