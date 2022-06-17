Obituary: Hays, Ann Louise

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ann Louise Hays, age 64 of Williamstown, WV passed away June 15, 2022 with the compassionate care of Marietta Memorial Hospital.

She was born August 12, 1957, in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Donald E. Bell and Pauline A. Allen Bell.

Hobbies and activities: Golf, Gardening, loved to go antiquing to find treasures. Graduate of PHS class of 1975.Also obtained her real estate license in both states of Ohio and WV. She was employed by Nashua Photo, Marietta Ignition, and Walmart of Marietta. She loved all animals, but her two cats Nick and Shadow were very special to her.

She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Stephen Hays; one son Justin Hays of Willilamstown; two sisters Marsha Campbell (Scott) of Parkersburg WV; and Mary McIntyre (Tim) of Parkersburg WV.

She was preceded in death by her Brother Daniel (Danny) Bell of Parkersburg, WVAs per Ann’s wishes there will be no memorial at this time, but a celebration of her life will be held at a later time.

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com

