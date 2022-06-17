Obituary: Taylor, Lois Avalee

BEVERLY, Ohio (WTAP) - Lois Avalee Taylor, 92 of Beverly, Ohio, formerly of Belpre, died at the Muskingum Skilled Nursing and Rehab Center in Beverly, Ohio.

She was born in Pliny, WV on July 29, 1929 and was the daughter of the late Ray and Martha Carter. She had been a member of the Gospel Baptist in Torch, Ohio. She had been a caregiver and had worked for the West Virginia Department of Aging. She enjoyed shopping and taking care of her family and others.

Survivors include her daughters, Lois A. Bresnahan, Ruth Tsabetsaye, Juanita Rozman, Dorothy Tompkins (Randy), her son, Raymond Taylor (Chep), grandchildren, Phillip Meredith (Jenne), Donald Rozman (Julie), Brandy Sydenstricker (Eric), Miranda Nicole, Steveanna Gohring (Jon), Terry Tompkins (Candace), Hooter Tompkins (Meagan) Peyton Taylor, Sophia Taylor, Rlylee Taylor, Dedric Taylor, Brianna Jones. Martha, Leslie, Morris, John, Marty. Also surviving are great grandchildren, including, Abby, Adrienne, Aiden, Audrey, Brooklin, Cole, Crew, Evan, Grayson, Haisley, Jaylynn, Kaitlyn, Little Terry, Marvin, Nicholis, Riley, TJ, Tyler, Wyatt (great great) Ace, Braxton, Cyris, Kalel, and Koa. Her best friend, Virginia Perine (Roger) and a special daughter-in-law, Genene Taylor also survive her.

Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Lester Taylor, her parents, a brother, John R. Carter, and a sister Ruth Fowler.

Services will be on Monday at 1:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre with Pastor Jay Hubbard officiating. Burial will be in the Fairview Cemetery.

Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 12:00 till the service at 1:00 PM. The family would like to thank the staff at the Muskingum Skilled Nursing and Rehab Center and Buckeye Hospice and Palliative Care for their kindness in caring for Lois.



