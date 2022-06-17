Advertisement

Pet of the Week: Archie from the Pleasants County Humane Society

Meet Archie! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!
WTAP News @ Noon- Pet of the Week: Archie
By Zach Miles
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Archie! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!

Archie is a Pitbull mix, and he is from the Pleasants County Humane Society.

Two-year-old Archie can oftentimes be found with his tongue out and putting a smile on everyone’s face. He is a very loving dog who is searching for his forever home. Archie loves to cuddle and eat his favorite bones.

Pleasants County volunteer Jess Cooper says it’s worth noting that Archie is mentally challenged, but he is one of the sweetest dogs you’ll ever meet! He is great with kids, but he has not been tested yet with cats.

If you are looking to adopt Archie or any other pets from the Pleasants County Humane Society, make sure to visit their website https://www.pleasantscountyhumanesociety.org/ and head to the adopt tab to find more information.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Upshur County deputy shot in incident at Weston exit
VIDEO: Deputy in recovery, suspect dead after shooting on I-79
Fire in Walker
UPDATE: Mobile home is a total loss after fire
A 60-year-old man was arrested and charged with importuning and possession of criminal tools.
60-year old man arrested and charged for sexually-related crimes
Rescue teams are searching for a woman reportedly swept away by flood waters Tuesday morning in...
Boyfriend attempted to save girlfriend from flash flood
Mountwood Park lake drained to work on sediment levels
Mountwood Park lake drained to work on sediment levels

Latest News

Meet Milky Way! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!
Pet of the Week: Milky Way from the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley
Meet Utah! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!
Pet of the Week: Utah from the Humane Society of Parkersburg
Meet Libbi! WTAP's Pet of the Week!
Pet of the Week: Libbi from the Pleasants County Humane Society
Meet Ben! WTAP's Pet of the Week!
Pet of the Week: Ben from the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley