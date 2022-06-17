Pet of the Week: Archie from the Pleasants County Humane Society

PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Archie! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!

Archie is a Pitbull mix, and he is from the Pleasants County Humane Society.

Two-year-old Archie can oftentimes be found with his tongue out and putting a smile on everyone’s face. He is a very loving dog who is searching for his forever home. Archie loves to cuddle and eat his favorite bones.

Pleasants County volunteer Jess Cooper says it’s worth noting that Archie is mentally challenged, but he is one of the sweetest dogs you’ll ever meet! He is great with kids, but he has not been tested yet with cats.

If you are looking to adopt Archie or any other pets from the Pleasants County Humane Society, make sure to visit their website https://www.pleasantscountyhumanesociety.org/ and head to the adopt tab to find more information.

