LIVE: Police say multiple people shot at Alabama church

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Police in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, confirmed multiple people were shot Thursday night at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church.

The suspect is in custody, according to officers.

WBRC reports officers said they are still “actively” clearing the building, located at 3775 Crosshaven Drive.

Police and fire departments were called to the scene around 6:15 p.m.

A post on the church’s website announced there was a potluck dinner scheduled for Thursday evening.

