Walking Miracles aims to help those impacted by childhood, adolescent, and young adulthood cancer

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A non-profit making a statewide tour to promote its services that help people impacted by cancer stopped by the Mid-Ohio Valley this week.

Walking Miracles Family Foundation is for people who’ve been impacted by childhood, adolescent, or young adult cancer, including their family and survivors. The organization defines children, adolescents, and young adults as ages two through 39.

Walking Miracles offers assistance such as...

Counseling for cancer patients and caregivers

Funding for cancer treatment travel

Survivorship plans that help survivors tackle the long-term impact of cancer treatment For more information on survivorship plans, click here

Tablet PC’s that come pre-loaded with helpful information

Patient Navigation Services that connect people to resources that help with travel arrangements, emotional support, and advice on money

The non-profit founder Brett Wilson’s journey with childhood and adolescent cancer is the inspiration behind the organization.

Wilson remembered, “I have a problem with anesthesia. My tongue swells and it blocks my airways so I blue-coded twice during my non-Hodgkin’s battle and once they finally got me able to breath and everything, my grandmother, who’s a devout faith-based lady, called me a ‘walking miracle’ and that’s where the name for the organization came.”

If you are interested in any of these services, there are multiple ways to get in contact with Walking Miracles. You can go to their website at www.walkingmiracles.org and fill out the contact form, you can email Wilson at brett@walkingmiracles.org, you can email the nurse practitioner at kacie@walkingmiracles.org, or call 1-833-496-3398.

