How constitutional carry in Ohio changes gun safety training

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Law enforcement say gun owners need to know the basics of gun ownership. Especially after the ruling for constitutional carry in Ohio.

“The first thing that I would recommend everybody to look into and read about is something that I feel everybody already knows about already, and that’s the four fundamental gun safety rules,” says Washington Co. Deputy Sheriff, Matt Stillson.

Those are:

Treat all firearms as if they’re loaded.

Don’t point your firearm at anything you’re not willing to shoot.

Keep your finger off the trigger until ready to fire.

And know your target and what lies beyond it.

However, some instructors like Richard Tuten say they are adjusting how they teach safety training.

“There are instructors who are coming up with courses not just to teach just to conceal,” says Tuten.

Tuten says that people who constitutional carry must follow the same rules and procedures of those who have a permit.

“In other words, how you would act if you were in a traffic stop or stopped by law enforcement,” says Tuten. “Where you can carry and where you can’t carry. There are some differences there.”

However... Tuten says that getting a gun permit should be something more gun owners in ohio should do.

Not only in cases of law enforcement stopping gun owners.

“Getting a little bit of training is fine, you don’t have to get a permit,” says Tuten. “But you really should know because the law is going to require you to know whether you’ve had training or not.”

This also applies if the gun owner is in a state that doesn’t do constitutional carry.

“And some of them have different rules,” says Tuten. “So, you need to know what you’re doing as you cross the borders.”

Both Tuten and law enforcement say that these times are important as any other time to learn about gun safety.

“I believe that it was just as important before this law was placed into effect. And especially now that it is placed into effect that everybody take firearm safety seriously,” says Stillson.

