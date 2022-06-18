Advertisement

Multicultural festival returns back to normal for the first time in two years

By Kheron Alston
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the first time in two years the multicultural festival has returned back to normal. Many are excited for the return of the festival.

“It’s a real joy to be able to be back at the festival because this is kind of like a family reunion for a bunch of people because we do this every year and it’s an annual thing,” said Marketing Coordinator, Jennifer Randolph.

Randolph is excited to bring different cultures and variety to the MOV.

“Lets bring something every year to the community, so it’s all about bringing the cultures here since we’re kind of sheltered in that way and so that’s another big thing we don’t have any fences. We don’t charge admission, we want everybody to be able to experience it and some parents or kids that maybe wouldn’t be able to afford it. Come on in,” Randolph said.

The multicultural festival will be open tomorrow from 12-4 p.m.

