ODOT will start rockslide mitigation project

By Kheron Alston
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A rockfall mitigation project will begin Monday that will cause some delays in traffic.

The $35 million project is to prevent rockslides and landslides in the Southern and Eastern parts of Ohio.

The delays could spread between route 7 and route 807 in the Newport area.

“So during this project we will have a lane closure in place with temporary traffic signals maintaining the traffic. So certainly people as they head out that direction need to be aware that they will be sitting at a temporary signal and then when we’re doing the blasting we will be holding traffic for up to 15 mins at a time but we will make sure the public is made aware of that when we’re doing that,” ODOT’s Public Information Officer, Ashley Rittenhouse, said.

The project is expected to last until October 1.

