Police: 9-week-old puppy valued at nearly $5,000 stolen from Petland store
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - Police in Ohio are investigating a case involving a stolen puppy.
The Parma Police Department reports a 9-week-old female Yorkshire terrier was stolen from a Petland store on Friday.
WOIO reports a man spent time with the puppy in a meet-and-greet room before running out of the store with the dog tucked under his arm.
According to police and a store manager, the puppy is valued at about $4,899.
Authorities urged anyone with further information on this incident to contact Parma Police Department detectives at 440-885-1234.
