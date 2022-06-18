West Virginia Interstate Fair expects to be back to normal Tuesday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Interstate Fair is just around the corner and the community is excited for the fair to be back to normal.

Tuesday the fair begins with senior citizens day where senior citizens can enter the fair for a $5 rate. It will end Saturday June 25.

The fair will include something for everyone to enjoy. There will be truck and tractor pulls, a beef show, mud bogging, stone throwing and live entertainment.

Vice President of the fair, Russ Collins, says the versatility of the fair what he believes is the reason for community excitement.

“We’re a local community family-oriented fair. We try to not bring in things that aren’t family-oriented and we try to keep it mostly for kids and family fun just so you can have a good time, let go of your worries for a couple of hours. And also cheap, we’re very affordable,” said Collins.

You can preoder tickets for $8 through Monday.

For a full schedule or to preorder tickets you can visit wvinterstatefair.org

