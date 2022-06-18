Advertisement

West Virginia Interstate Fair expects to be back to normal Tuesday

WV interstate Fair returns to normal after COVID
WV interstate Fair returns to normal after COVID(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Interstate Fair is just around the corner and the community is excited for the fair to be back to normal.

Tuesday the fair begins with senior citizens day where senior citizens can enter the fair for a $5 rate. It will end Saturday June 25.

The fair will include something for everyone to enjoy. There will be truck and tractor pulls, a beef show, mud bogging, stone throwing and live entertainment.

Vice President of the fair, Russ Collins, says the versatility of the fair what he believes is the reason for community excitement.

“We’re a local community family-oriented fair. We try to not bring in things that aren’t family-oriented and we try to keep it mostly for kids and family fun just so you can have a good time, let go of your worries for a couple of hours. And also cheap, we’re very affordable,” said Collins.

You can preoder tickets for $8 through Monday.

For a full schedule or to preorder tickets you can visit wvinterstatefair.org

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A potential bomb threat was called in earlier this afternoon at Marietta Memorial Hospital.
Authorities say threat call was a foreign scam
Fire in Walker
UPDATE: Mobile home is a total loss after fire
Upshur County deputy shot in incident at Weston exit
VIDEO: Suspect killed in I-79 shooting identified
Mountwood Park lake drained to work on sediment levels
Mountwood Park lake drained to work on sediment levels
Mary Lee “Mimi” Crone Obit
Obituary: Crone, Mary Lee “Mimi”

Latest News

ODOT will soon begin project to prevent rockslides and landslides
ODOT will start rockslide mitigation project
The group residential home ordinance will be up for its second reading at next Thursday's city...
Group home ordinance moves forward. Some city council members call it discriminatory.
National Anthem at MOV Multi-Cultural Festival
MOV Multi-Cultural Festival National Anthem-Tyson Knapp
How constitutional carry in Ohio changes gun safety training
How constitutional carry in Ohio changes gun safety training