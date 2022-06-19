Advertisement

Christ United Methodist Church holds special Father’s day dinner

Father's Day dinner
Father's Day dinner(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Christ United Methodist Church hosts a weekly Sunday dinner for the surrounding community but today’s dinner was special.

“There is one particular family who purchased tonight’s dinner and sponsored it specifically for their parents Bob and Wilma high. That’s been done in their honor today,” said Pastor Shauna Hyde.

This dinner being sponsored helps the church to continue the food ministry but also ensures the community in need has a meal.

“Many of them will say things like thank you I haven’t eaten since Thursday or thank you I can take food home to my family tonight and we didn’t have anything in the house. So, there are people who say things to us and let us know that they really mean it and it’s making a difference,” Hyde said.

Hyde says obviously feeding people brings her joy but making relationships is why she keeps doing it.

“Oh, it’s so much fun, I hate to say it like that, but it is we get to where we know people and they know us. Everybody just likes being together and lots of picking on each other, talking and catching up on the week’s news and that kind of thing. It’s just fun. It’s family,” said Hyde.

