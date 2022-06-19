Advertisement

The Toss Around: Luke Powell

The Toss Around: Luke Powell
The Toss Around: Luke Powell(Evan Lasek, WTAP)
By Evan Lasek
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) -

In this edition of The Toss Around, St. Marys quarterback Luke Powell spoke on what it’s like to lead the Blue Devils.

The St. Marys Blue Devils finished 6-4 this past season in Luke’s first year starting at signal caller.

He spoke on how his first season went and what it is like to enter the second year of starting at quarterback.

Heading into his senior year, Luke is happy to have so many starters from this past season returning and looks w=forward to putting on a show on the turf.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WV interstate Fair returns to normal after COVID
West Virginia Interstate Fair expects to be back to normal Tuesday
A potential bomb threat was called in earlier this afternoon at Marietta Memorial Hospital.
Authorities say threat call was a foreign scam
How constitutional carry in Ohio changes gun safety training
How constitutional carry in Ohio changes gun safety training
The group residential home ordinance will be up for its second reading at next Thursday's city...
Group home ordinance moves forward. Some city council members call it discriminatory.
Upshur County deputy shot in incident at Weston exit
VIDEO: Suspect killed in I-79 shooting identified

Latest News

Big Green Coach tour
WTAP News @ 11 - Marshall Big Green Coaches Tour
Bronson Arroyo at Vienna Reds camp
WTAP News @ 6 - 2022 Reds Legends Camp
Dozens of Herd fans show up to the Shriner's Club to get geared up for a new year in Marshall...
Marshall Big Green Coaches Tour makes it’s stop in Parkersburg
Bronson Arroyo gives kids pitching lessons at the Vienna ball fields
Bronson Arroyo headlines 29th annual Reds Legends Baseball and Softball Camp