The Toss Around: Luke Powell

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) -

This weeks edition of The Toss Around, St. Marys quarterback Luke Powell spoke on what it is like to lead the Blue Devils offense.

Luke led the Blue Devils to a 6-4 season this past year in his first varsity year for St. Marys and they came up just short of the playoffs.

Heading into his senior year, he hopes to improve on his play from last year and is excited to have so many starters returning to the team.

Luke looks forward to this season and showing the state of West Virginia what he and his team are made of.

