Advertisement

Increased gas prices have impact on MOVTA

Gas prices impact MOVTA
Gas prices impact MOVTA(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - MOVTA buys gas at a discounted rate but General Manager, Mike Kesterson, says these prices are still by far the highest he has seen.

Kesterson says he has seen talks increase about the use of electric vehicles for transit use but believes it is still far-fetched.

MOVTA has seen an increasein riders over the past month and they believe it is directly correlated to increasing gas prices.

“We’ve seen a slight increase here in the past month or so. I get a ridership report every month and it’s coming up some. If you take a look a tank full of gas to fill up most cars is going to cost you $100,” Kesterson said.

Mike Kesterson is hoping with the demand increasing more they are able to bring back night time routes.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect is facing three felony charges.
Local man arrested for felony gun and drug charges
WV interstate Fair returns to normal after COVID
West Virginia Interstate Fair expects to be back to normal Tuesday
A couple areas in Marietta are under a boil water advisory.
Boil water advisory
Rescue crews have recovered the body of a 6-year-old boy from a West Virginia river.
Search crews recover boy’s body from West Virginia river
The group residential home ordinance will be up for its second reading at next Thursday's city...
Group home ordinance moves forward. Some city council members call it discriminatory.

Latest News

West Virginia Day
West Virginians celebrate West Virginia day, Happy birthday West Virginia!
Multicultural Festival officials call event a success after in-person return
Multicultural Festival officials call event a success after in-person return
Marietta Community Foundation installs free library laundromat
Marietta Community Foundation installs free library laundromat
Fake online reviews cheating businesses and consumers
Five Star Fakes: Fake online reviews cheating businesses and consumers