Increased gas prices have impact on MOVTA

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - MOVTA buys gas at a discounted rate but General Manager, Mike Kesterson, says these prices are still by far the highest he has seen.

Kesterson says he has seen talks increase about the use of electric vehicles for transit use but believes it is still far-fetched.

MOVTA has seen an increasein riders over the past month and they believe it is directly correlated to increasing gas prices.

“We’ve seen a slight increase here in the past month or so. I get a ridership report every month and it’s coming up some. If you take a look a tank full of gas to fill up most cars is going to cost you $100,” Kesterson said.

Mike Kesterson is hoping with the demand increasing more they are able to bring back night time routes.

