Local High School Bull Rider prepares to compete Nationally

BEVERLY, Ohio. (WTAP) -

Isaiah Tullius is a junior from Fort Frye high school, and while he may not compete for the Cadets he is an award winning Bull Rider.

He has been riding since he was three years old and started on sheep, but then worked his way up through larger animals and eventually got to bulls.

Isaiah has recently won the Ohio State bull riding title and is preparing to compete in Wyoming for a national title.

To Isaiah, riding a bull is a feeling like no other.

