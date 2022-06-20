Local man arrested for felony gun and drug charges

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - One man was arrested for multiple felonies involving drugs and a gun Saturday night.

Officers were dispatched to the scene around 8 PM. Officials say it was in reference to a possible intoxicated driver.

When law enforcement arrived on the scene, they found Justin Dalrymple of Parkersburg in a car in a parking lot. Narcotics were in plain view.

During the interaction with law enforcement, there was a brief struggle when Dalrymple reached for a firearm, which officers were able to get out of his hands.

He is now in custody.

Officials say he is being charged with three felonies...

One for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance

Another is presenting a firearm during the commission of a felony

The last is being a felon in possession of a firearm

Officials say no officers were injured and no shots were fired.

