Local man arrested for felony gun and drug charges
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 12:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - One man was arrested for multiple felonies involving drugs and a gun Saturday night.
Officers were dispatched to the scene around 8 PM. Officials say it was in reference to a possible intoxicated driver.
When law enforcement arrived on the scene, they found Justin Dalrymple of Parkersburg in a car in a parking lot. Narcotics were in plain view.
During the interaction with law enforcement, there was a brief struggle when Dalrymple reached for a firearm, which officers were able to get out of his hands.
He is now in custody.
Officials say he is being charged with three felonies...
- One for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance
- Another is presenting a firearm during the commission of a felony
- The last is being a felon in possession of a firearm
Officials say no officers were injured and no shots were fired.
