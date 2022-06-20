Advertisement

Local man arrested for felony gun and drug charges

The suspect is facing three felony charges.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 12:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - One man was arrested for multiple felonies involving drugs and a gun Saturday night.

Officers were dispatched to the scene around 8 PM. Officials say it was in reference to a possible intoxicated driver.

When law enforcement arrived on the scene, they found Justin Dalrymple of Parkersburg in a car in a parking lot. Narcotics were in plain view.

During the interaction with law enforcement, there was a brief struggle when Dalrymple reached for a firearm, which officers were able to get out of his hands.

He is now in custody.

Officials say he is being charged with three felonies...

  • One for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance
  • Another is presenting a firearm during the commission of a felony
  • The last is being a felon in possession of a firearm

Officials say no officers were injured and no shots were fired.

