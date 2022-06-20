Advertisement

Marietta Community Foundation installs free library laundromat

WTAP News @ 5- Free library at laundromat
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Marietta Community Foundation is partnering with a Marietta laundromat to get kids reading.

The non-profit is installing a “free library” in the Old Town Express in Marietta as a part of the group’s “laundromat libraries” project.

This project is coming about from the organization being a local affiliate with the Dolly Parton imagination library program and the partnership with the UPS Store in Marietta.

Officials with the Marietta Community Foundation say that they are excited to provide this opportunity.

As they look to get more young children interested in reading and literacy.

“So, it’s an opportunity to provide books to those children who may have graduated from our program. And just really continue to encourage the love of reading and literacy in our community,” says the foundation’s president and CEO, Heather Allender.

Officials with the organization say that they have already stocked the free library with roughly 150 books.

Officials also say that they are looking to add more libraries in other laundromats in Washington County and you can look to add one by dialing 740-373-3286.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect is facing three felony charges.
Local man arrested for felony gun and drug charges
WV interstate Fair returns to normal after COVID
West Virginia Interstate Fair expects to be back to normal Tuesday
A couple areas in Marietta are under a boil water advisory.
Boil water advisory
Rescue crews have recovered the body of a 6-year-old boy from a West Virginia river.
Search crews recover boy’s body from West Virginia river
The group residential home ordinance will be up for its second reading at next Thursday's city...
Group home ordinance moves forward. Some city council members call it discriminatory.

Latest News

Fake online reviews cheating businesses and consumers
Five Star Fakes: Fake online reviews cheating businesses and consumers
Rescue crews have recovered the body of a 6-year-old boy from a West Virginia river.
Search crews recover boy’s body from West Virginia river
Marshall University is working to build connections with local businesses under a pilot project...
Marshall recruiting local businesses to bid on contracts
West Virginia is celebrating its 159th birthday on Monday, and Gov. Jim Justice is inviting all...
West Virginia celebrating 159 years with cake, contests