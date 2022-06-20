Marietta Community Foundation installs free library laundromat

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Marietta Community Foundation is partnering with a Marietta laundromat to get kids reading.

The non-profit is installing a “free library” in the Old Town Express in Marietta as a part of the group’s “laundromat libraries” project.

This project is coming about from the organization being a local affiliate with the Dolly Parton imagination library program and the partnership with the UPS Store in Marietta.

Officials with the Marietta Community Foundation say that they are excited to provide this opportunity.

As they look to get more young children interested in reading and literacy.

“So, it’s an opportunity to provide books to those children who may have graduated from our program. And just really continue to encourage the love of reading and literacy in our community,” says the foundation’s president and CEO, Heather Allender.

Officials with the organization say that they have already stocked the free library with roughly 150 books.

Officials also say that they are looking to add more libraries in other laundromats in Washington County and you can look to add one by dialing 740-373-3286.

