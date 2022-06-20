Marshall recruiting local businesses to bid on contracts

HUNTINGTON, W. Va. (AP) - Marshall University is working to build connections with local businesses under a pilot project approved by the West Virginia Legislature.

The Herald-Dispatch reports House Bill 4418 creates a small business supplier certification assistance program to help small businesses bid on government contracts.

As part of the project, the university’s purchasing office is working to educate small businesses and recruit them to get certified. Marshall officials say 106 vendors are working toward the certification.

The pilot project runs through the end of 2023, when a legislative committee will evaluate whether it should be expanded statewide.

