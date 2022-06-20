Advertisement

Multicultural Festival officials call event a success after in-person return

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Yesterday the Multicultural Festival came to a close after its first in-person celebration in three years.

After three days of being back to celebrating the event in-person, officials with the multicultural festival are calling the event a success.

The event’s co-founder, Bea Corra says that many attendees -- both new and returning -- were excited to see this event come back.

“People who come to this festival, they love the whole vibe of the place. And so, we have been around for so long that many of the people coming back, it’s like seeing old friends we haven’t seen for a year. Everybody was very upbeat and happy about it,” says Corra.

Corra also says that there are open positions with the Multicultural Festival’s committee.

If you are interested, you can click on this link to contact someone from the group.

