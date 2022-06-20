Advertisement

Multiple people injured during shooting in DC, police say

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News, file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - Multiple people including a police officer have been injured in a shooting Sunday, D.C. police said.

The shooting reportedly occurred during an event called Moechella, described as an “Advocacy Festival Amplifying the Culture of Washington DC.”

Police were responding to the U Street area in Washington, D.C.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WV interstate Fair returns to normal after COVID
West Virginia Interstate Fair expects to be back to normal Tuesday
A potential bomb threat was called in earlier this afternoon at Marietta Memorial Hospital.
Authorities say threat call was a foreign scam
The group residential home ordinance will be up for its second reading at next Thursday's city...
Group home ordinance moves forward. Some city council members call it discriminatory.
How constitutional carry in Ohio changes gun safety training
How constitutional carry in Ohio changes gun safety training
Upshur County deputy shot in incident at Weston exit
VIDEO: Suspect killed in I-79 shooting identified

Latest News

FILE - People attend Juneteenth celebrations in the Harlem neighborhood of New York, on June...
Juneteenth celebrations emphasize ending racial disparities
Father's Day dinner
Christ United Methodist Church holds special Father’s day dinner
Tulsa police arrested a man after they say he impersonated an officer to keep a 16-year-old at...
Man arrested for impersonating officer, keeping teen runaway at home, police say
FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2017 file photo, director Paul Haggis attends the world premiere of...
Reports: Film director Paul Haggis detained in Italy in sex assault case