Obituary: Dennewitz, Vora C.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Vora C. Dennewitz, 74, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away surrounded by her loving family on June 19, 2022.

She was born in Wirt County, a daughter of the late James Waitman Hickel and Cloris Kathryn (Thompson) Hickel.

Mrs. Dennewitz retired from South Parkersburg Realty as a real estate agent. She was a Baptist by faith.

She is survived by her 2 children, David and Kim Dennewitz, both of Parkersburg, WV; 4 brothers; and 6 sisters. She also has 9 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, David L. Dennewitz; daughter, Brenda L. Jones Dennewitz; and sister, Ethel Barnhart.

Funeral services will be held at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 1 p.m., with Pastor Bud Corbin officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens.

Prior to the funeral services, visitation for the immediate family will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday morning, and public visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

An online guestbook is available for condolences at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

