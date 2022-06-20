Obituary: Fletcher, Debra

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Debra Fletcher, 64, of Marietta passed away Saturday June 18th at the Waterview Pointe Nursing home in Marietta.

She was born July 1, 1958 in Canton Ohio. To the late Paul and Shirlee (King) Hupp.

Debra was preceded in death by her husband of 34 years. Dale (Junior) Fletcher.

Debra is survived by her two sons Dustin (Jennifer) Fletcher of Columbus and Anthony Fletcher. One Grandson Anthony Wayne. And one brother Randy (Ruth) Hupp. All of Marietta.

To honor Debra’s wishes there will be no services. Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com

