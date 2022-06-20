Obituary: Hart, Julie Sue

WAVERLY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Julie Sue Hart, 64, of Waverly passed away from a life-long illness, Sunday, June 19, 2022 at the Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born May 15, 1958 in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Earl O. and Mildred Virginia Stilgenbauer Hickel.

Julie had previously worked for Wilson’s Market and enjoyed genealogy, photography, butterflies, watching her grandchildren and spending time with family. In her youth, Julie was a choir member and a 4-H member.

She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Roger Hart; her son, Daniel Hart (Sarah) of Waverly; brother, Tim Hickel of Walker; two grandchildren, Skylar and Ty Hart; niece, Missy Jarvis (Matt) of Davisville and her Yorkie, Joey.

In addition to her parents, Julie was preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Debbie Hickel.

Graveside services will be held 1:00 pm Thursday, June 23, 2022 at the Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Walker with Pastor Doug Guinn officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association in memory of Julie.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Green Street, Parkersburg is honored to serve the Hart family.

