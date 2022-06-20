Advertisement

Obituary: Hart, Julie Sue

Julie Sue Hart Obit
Julie Sue Hart Obit(None)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAVERLY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Julie Sue Hart, 64, of Waverly passed away from a life-long illness, Sunday, June 19, 2022 at the Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born May 15, 1958 in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Earl O. and Mildred Virginia Stilgenbauer Hickel.

Julie had previously worked for Wilson’s Market and enjoyed genealogy, photography, butterflies, watching her grandchildren and spending time with family. In her youth, Julie was a choir member and a 4-H member.

She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Roger Hart; her son, Daniel Hart (Sarah) of Waverly; brother, Tim Hickel of Walker; two grandchildren, Skylar and Ty Hart; niece, Missy Jarvis (Matt) of Davisville and her Yorkie, Joey.

In addition to her parents, Julie was preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Debbie Hickel.

Graveside services will be held 1:00 pm Thursday, June 23, 2022 at the Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Walker with Pastor Doug Guinn officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association in memory of Julie.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lamberttatman.com.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Green Street, Parkersburg is honored to serve the Hart family.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect is facing three felony charges.
Local man arrested for felony gun and drug charges
WV interstate Fair returns to normal after COVID
West Virginia Interstate Fair expects to be back to normal Tuesday
A couple areas in Marietta are under a boil water advisory.
Boil water advisory
The group residential home ordinance will be up for its second reading at next Thursday's city...
Group home ordinance moves forward. Some city council members call it discriminatory.
ODOT will soon begin project to prevent rockslides and landslides
ODOT will start rockslide mitigation project

Latest News

Merle James Thomas Jr. Obit
Obituary: Thomas Jr., Merle James
Pamela Jane Hicks Obit
Obituary: Hicks, Pamela Jane
Debra Fletcher Obit
Obituary: Fletcher, Debra
Steven Craig Wright Obit
Obituary: Wright, Steven Craig