Obituary: Hicks, Pamela Jane

By Andrew Noll
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHLOE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Pamela Jane Hicks, 68, of Chloe WV, went to her heavenly home on June 17, 2022, at her residence following a brief illness.

Pamela was born on March 17, 1954 in Parkersburg WV, to the late Ernest Habred Siers and Jean Groggs Siers.

She was a 1972 graduate of Calhoun County High School and a member of the Walker United Methodist Church.

Surviving is her husband of 47 years, Donnie Hicks of Chloe, her son Scott (Mandy) Hicks of Chloe, and daughter Kari (Bryan) Maack of Servia; four grandchildren, Eden and Karigan Maack, and Lacy and Gavin Hicks.

In keeping with her wishes, no service will be held. Interment will be at the Lamb Cemetery, Chloe WV.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Stump Funeral Home and Cremation Inc., Arnoldsburg WV. 

Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

