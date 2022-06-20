Obituary: McCrady, Mary Ann

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Mary Ann McCrady, 89, of Parkersburg passed away June 17, 2022 at her residence.

She was born July 24, 1932 in Mason County, WV a daughter of the late Fred T. and Lilly Frances Rickard Kaylor.

She was a 1949 graduate of Wahama High School and received a teaching certificate from WVU-Parkersburg. Mary married James McCrady in 1952 while he was home on leave from the USMC. She was a school teacher in the Wood County Schools for several years and worked in the family insurance business. She attended South Parkersburg United Methodist Church.

Mary is survived by her husband of 70 years, James W. McCrady; her four children, Jeffrey W. McCrady (Jody) of Washington, WV, Joan L. Jones (Jay) of Parkersburg, Jean L. Clevenger (John) of Belleville and Melissa J. Gordon (Scott) of Parkersburg; one sister, Jane Crow of Glen Easton, WV; ten grandchildren, Ben McCrady (Natalie), Doug McCrady (Kit), J.T. Jones (Courtney), Megan Jones, Summer Cochran (Lee), Joel Clevenger (Neysha), Leslie Floyd (Jonathan), Ali Gordon, Anna Gordon and Chase Gordon; eleven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brothers, Elroy, Wendell and Quentin Kaylor; an infant brother, Robert Kaylor; and four sisters, Phyllis Miller, Valeria McCallister, Peggy Grimm Evans and Carolyn Woods.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, 2022 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg with Pastor Edward Craft officiating. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens Mausoleum. Visitation will be Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and one hour prior to services Wednesday at the funeral home.

A special thank you to her caregivers and niece, Cheryl Sloan.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Anna’s Army, 2603 Hampton St. Parkersburg, WV 26101 in memory of Mary.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.