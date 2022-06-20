Obituary: Thomas Jr., Merle James

BEREA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Merle James Thomas Jr., 85, of Berea, WV, fell asleep in death on June 12, 2022 at his residence.

He was born April 5, 1937 in Uniontown, PA, the son of the late Merle J. and Anna Mae McKetta Thomas.

Merle’s varied interests were evident early in life when after playing “Moonlight

Sonata” in a piano recital he donned his football uniform to play left tackle for

Uniontown High School (Class of 1955). His love of the nearby Laurel Mountains was his passion. During high school, he worked with area forest firefighters and was an accomplished outdoorsman who enjoyed fly fishing and hunting throughout his life.

He earned an M.A. in Mathematics from the University of Texas in 1961 and began a career in computer programming by building one of the first coronary care units. He formed a computer services company based in Washington, D.C., and directed a computer school for Spanish speakers. Merle’s work took him throughout South America, and he became fluent in Spanish.

After moving to West Virginia in 1982, Merle consulted with manufacturers in the automation of production and inventory processes. He helped organize the North Central WV chapter of APICS, an educational society for manufacturing

professionals. He pursued a Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering at West Virginia

University and focused on his lifelong passion for teaching. Merle taught at Marshall University, WVU and Glenville State, retiring from Fairmont State University in 2009 as professor of Mechanical Engineering. There he coordinated the Mini Baja

program, where his students designed and built an off-road vehicle that won Best Rookie Team in competition.

Though he traveled the world, Merle’s favorite place was the farm he shared with his wife of 42 years, Elizabeth “Liz” (Watson) Thomas. There he enjoyed gardening, milking goats, walking his pigs and collecting maple sap with his pack goat. Merle brought energy, enthusiasm and humor to all his pursuits and will be missed by those whose lives he touched.

He is survived by his wife, Liz; daughter, Jennifer Beth Steeley of Queenstown, MD; granddaughter, Carolina El Azar (Ben Davis) of Rockwall, TX; twin great-granddaughters Everleigh and Dylan; brother, Charles Thomas (Karen) of

Phoenixville, PA and sister, Nina Taylor (Arthur) of Carpinteria, CA.

A funeral service will be held Friday, June 24, 7:00 p.m. at Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville, WV. Visitation will begin at 5:00 pm. Burial will take place at

Markleysburg, PA. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.