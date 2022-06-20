Advertisement

Obituary: Wells, Robert M.

By Andrew Noll
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Robert M. Wells, 69, of Vienna, passed away at his home on Sunday, June 19, 2022.

He was born June 9, 1953, in Sistersville, WV and was a son of the late Lucille M. Wells.

Robert is survived by his children, Bobbi Modesitt (Greg) of Belpre, Mikka Wells (Dustin) of Parkersburg and Luke Wells of Sardis, OH; nine grandchildren, Michaela (Dylan), Lauren (Tyler), Eli (Cheyenne), Ambreia, Braydyn, Whitney, Chloe, Martin and Malachi; one sister, Charlotte Butz (Mike); and three nieces and one nephew.

In addition to his mother, Robert was preceded in death by his brother, Eddie Wells.

There will be a memorial service at a later date. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory, Vienna is honored to serve the Wells family.

Online condolences may be made at www.lamberttatman.com.

