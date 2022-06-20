Obituary: Wile, James Russell

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - James Russell Wile, 95, of Parkersburg, WV passed away June 18, 2022 at WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born May 14, 1927 in Wood County, WV a son of the late Herbert R. and Margaret Bartlett Wile. He was a 1945 graduate of PHS and served in the U.S. Army during WWII. Jim retired from Johns Manville as a supervisor in Customer Service. He was a member of the Parkersburg Choral Society and also sang in a Barbershop Quartet. He was a member of the New Hope Baptist Church where he sang in the choir and was also a member of the American Legion Post 15 Parkersburg.

Jim is survived by a daughter, Judith Ann LeMasters (Roger) of Davisville; one nephew, Mike Wile of Norway; a niece, Anne Riden of Franklin, TN; two grandchildren, Richard Provost of Ohio and Carrie Wheat (James) of Parkersburg; and two great-grandchildren, Roger Lee Wheat and Jordan Provost.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Juanita M. Wile; one brother, Ronald Wile; and a daughter, Jannie Weatherall.

There will be no services at this time. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Green St. Parkersburg is honored to serve the Wile family.

