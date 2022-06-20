Advertisement

Obituary: Wine, Anna Marie

By Andrew Noll
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Anna Marie Wine, 88, of Parkersburg, WV was surrounded by her family when she joined her Savior on Friday June 7, 2022. 

She was born in Calhoun County a daughter of the late Brook and Sylvia (Starcher) Booth.

She was a caregiver and had worked for Parkersburg Steel Mill.  She was a member of Bible Baptist Church and led her children to the Lord.  She enjoyed cookouts and always making people feel welcome.  Her children and grandchildren was her world.  She had gentle way and was one in a million; the mold was broken when she was born.

She is survived by five sons Steve Cale (Connie) of Parkersburg Jeff Cale of Parkersburg, Jack Cale of Parkersburg, Larry Cale of Parkersburg, and Mitchell Cale of Marietta, OH; a daughter Sheila Whited (Roger) of Parkersburg; eleven grandchildren Paul, Greg, Janice, Daniel, Luke, Jacklyn, Joshua, Mathew, Michael, Jessica, and LeAnn; several great and great great grandchildren; two sisters Fay Williams and Sandy Nester; a brother Carl Booth (Sue); good friends Thelma Ayers and Wilda Bailey; and many church friends.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Charles Orville Wine; a sister Norma Fridley; and brothers Sonny Booth, Dink Booth, and twins Ron and Dan Booth.

Services will be Tuesday 2:00 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Dan Stephens officiating.  

Burial will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday 12-2 PM.

