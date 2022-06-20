One dead in two vehicle crash on State Route 555 in Morgan County, Ohio

MARION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTAP) - According to a news release from the Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, one person is dead following a fatal two-vehicle crash in Morgan County around 5:00 p.m. on Friday, June 17 on State Route 555 near milepost one in Marion Township.

Terry Filsinger, 59, of Grafton, Ohio, was traveling northbound on State Route 555 in a 1999 Harley Davidson Electra Glide motorcycle when he crossed left of center striking another vehicle. The other vehicle involved was a 2010 Toyota RAV-4 driven by Rachel Wriston, 46, of Cutler, Ohio.

Filsinger was transported to Marietta Memorial Hospital via Med Flight where he later died from his injuries. Wriston was not injured as a result of the crash.

Alcohol is not suspected to be a factor in the crash. Filsinger was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation...

