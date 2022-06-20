Advertisement

Search crews recover boy’s body from West Virginia river

Rescue crews have recovered the body of a 6-year-old boy from a West Virginia river.
(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DUNBAR, W. Va. (AP) - Rescue crews have recovered the body of a 6-year-old boy from a West Virginia river.

It capped a two-day search that began when he was seen going under water with his aunt. Authorities identified the boy as Deonco Howard of Dunbar.

His aunt’s body was recovered Saturday. She’s identified as 31-year-old Michelle Godsey.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says they were fishing early Saturday when the boy went to turn off an SUV’s headlights. The vehicle rolled down the boat ramp with the child inside.

Authorities say Godsey rescued her nephew from the vehicle, but both went under water.

