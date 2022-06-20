Advertisement

UPDATE: 1 dead after mine excavator engulfed by debris

Crews responded to an “emergency operation” at the Lhoist plant in Ripplemead.
Giles Mine
Giles Mine(WVVA)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Officials say one person was killed after an excavator was engulfed by debris at a Giles County mine.

Emergency crews were called to the Lhoist Chemical Lime Plant in Ripplemead around 4 p.m. Monday.

Officials say an excavator had been engulfed by materials inside of the mine, trapping one person inside of the cab of the equipment.

Another worker had minor lime chemical burns from attempting a rescue of the equipment operator. They were treated and released by EMS at the scene.

First responders entered the mine and assisted mine workers with extricating the equipment operator out of the cab of the equipment which had been knocked on its side and engulfed by the materials inside the mine.

The equipment operator was found dead at that time.

Other personnel safely extricated the individual from the mine without further incident.

All first responders cleared the scene at 6:44 pm.

The mine will remain shut down while the incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect is facing three felony charges.
Local man arrested for felony gun and drug charges
WV interstate Fair returns to normal after COVID
West Virginia Interstate Fair expects to be back to normal Tuesday
Rescue crews have recovered the body of a 6-year-old boy from a West Virginia river.
Search crews recover boy’s body from West Virginia river
A couple areas in Marietta are under a boil water advisory.
Boil water advisory
Local family shares their unique Father's Day tradition that just hit its nine-year anniversary
A local family shares a Father’s Day tradition that just hit its nine-year anniversary

Latest News

Gas prices impact MOVTA
Increased gas prices have impact on MOVTA
West Virginia Day
West Virginians celebrate West Virginia day, Happy birthday West Virginia!
Multicultural Festival officials call event a success after in-person return
Multicultural Festival officials call event a success after in-person return
Marietta Community Foundation installs free library laundromat
Marietta Community Foundation installs free library laundromat
Fake online reviews cheating businesses and consumers
Five Star Fakes: Fake online reviews cheating businesses and consumers