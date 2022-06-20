UPDATE: 1 dead after mine excavator engulfed by debris

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Officials say one person was killed after an excavator was engulfed by debris at a Giles County mine.

Emergency crews were called to the Lhoist Chemical Lime Plant in Ripplemead around 4 p.m. Monday.

Officials say an excavator had been engulfed by materials inside of the mine, trapping one person inside of the cab of the equipment.

Another worker had minor lime chemical burns from attempting a rescue of the equipment operator. They were treated and released by EMS at the scene.

First responders entered the mine and assisted mine workers with extricating the equipment operator out of the cab of the equipment which had been knocked on its side and engulfed by the materials inside the mine.

The equipment operator was found dead at that time.

Other personnel safely extricated the individual from the mine without further incident.

All first responders cleared the scene at 6:44 pm.

The mine will remain shut down while the incident is under investigation.

