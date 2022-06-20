Advertisement

West Virginia celebrating 159 years with cake, contests

West Virginia is celebrating its 159th birthday on Monday, and Gov. Jim Justice is inviting all...
West Virginia is celebrating its 159th birthday on Monday, and Gov. Jim Justice is inviting all West Virginians to participate.(Gov. Jim Justice's Communication Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - West Virginia is celebrating its 159th birthday on Monday, and Gov. Jim Justice is inviting all West Virginians to participate.

The celebration begins at noon at the State Culture Center at the Capitol Complex in Charleston.

The festivities include the West Virginia Birthday Cake Contest, a a reunion of recipients of the Golden Horseshoe Award for knowledge of West Virginia history, and a History Bowl Legends Tournament.

Those unable to attend the celebration in-person, can watch it on the West Virginia Channel. The ceremonies will also be livestreamed.

