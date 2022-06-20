Advertisement

West Virginians celebrate West Virginia day, Happy birthday West Virginia!

West Virginia Day
West Virginia Day(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - June 20, 1863. A day to celebrate for West Virginia residents. This was the day West Virginia officially became a state.

Wood County has several historical landmarks to keep the history of West Virginia alive.

Local historian, Jeff Little, explains why keeping history alive is so important.

“If you don’t look at the past and the things you’ve done in the past then you can’t look forward to the future because we will repeat the exact same things that we’ve done before,” Little said.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect is facing three felony charges.
Local man arrested for felony gun and drug charges
WV interstate Fair returns to normal after COVID
West Virginia Interstate Fair expects to be back to normal Tuesday
A couple areas in Marietta are under a boil water advisory.
Boil water advisory
Rescue crews have recovered the body of a 6-year-old boy from a West Virginia river.
Search crews recover boy’s body from West Virginia river
The group residential home ordinance will be up for its second reading at next Thursday's city...
Group home ordinance moves forward. Some city council members call it discriminatory.

Latest News

Gas prices impact MOVTA
Increased gas prices have impact on MOVTA
Multicultural Festival officials call event a success after in-person return
Multicultural Festival officials call event a success after in-person return
Marietta Community Foundation installs free library laundromat
Marietta Community Foundation installs free library laundromat
Fake online reviews cheating businesses and consumers
Five Star Fakes: Fake online reviews cheating businesses and consumers