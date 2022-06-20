West Virginians celebrate West Virginia day, Happy birthday West Virginia!

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - June 20, 1863. A day to celebrate for West Virginia residents. This was the day West Virginia officially became a state.

Wood County has several historical landmarks to keep the history of West Virginia alive.

Local historian, Jeff Little, explains why keeping history alive is so important.

“If you don’t look at the past and the things you’ve done in the past then you can’t look forward to the future because we will repeat the exact same things that we’ve done before,” Little said.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.