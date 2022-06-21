Authorities respond to fatal crash in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) -Authorities say one person is dead after a crash in Washington County.

Not many details are known at this point.

According to Washington County Sheriff Larry Mincks, the crash happened on the 11-hundred block of County House Lane in Marietta.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol has blocked the roadway around the crash site.

WTAP has a reporter heading to the scene. We will have more information as it becomes available.

