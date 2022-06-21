Advertisement

Authorities respond to fatal crash in Washington County

Fatal crash in Washington County
Fatal crash in Washington County(none)
By WTAP News Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) -Authorities say one person is dead after a crash in Washington County.

Not many details are known at this point.

According to Washington County Sheriff Larry Mincks, the crash happened on the 11-hundred block of County House Lane in Marietta.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol has blocked the roadway around the crash site.

WTAP has a reporter heading to the scene. We will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect is facing three felony charges.
Local man arrested for felony gun and drug charges
Rescue crews have recovered the body of a 6-year-old boy from a West Virginia river.
Search crews recover boy’s body from West Virginia river
An arrest warrant has been issued for the son, 23-year-old Ryan Allen, according to Reading...
One dead in two vehicle crash on State Route 555 in Morgan County, Ohio
A couple areas in Marietta are under a boil water advisory.
Boil water advisory
Local family shares their unique Father's Day tradition that just hit its nine-year anniversary
A local family shares a Father’s Day tradition that just hit its nine-year anniversary

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet: Rising rents impacting tenants
Watching Your Wallet: Rising rents impacting tenants
One week after hitting records nationwide with the national average gas price being above five...
As gas prices continue to stay high, a gas tax holiday may be on the horizon
Disaster relief trailers made in Mineral Wells, W.Va
JAG South creates safety in the form of disaster relief trailers for worldwide impact
West Virginia now has an official birthday cake.
Contest decides West Virginia’s official birthday cake