Authorities respond to fatal crash in Washington County
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) -Authorities say one person is dead after a crash in Washington County.
Not many details are known at this point.
According to Washington County Sheriff Larry Mincks, the crash happened on the 11-hundred block of County House Lane in Marietta.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol has blocked the roadway around the crash site.
WTAP has a reporter heading to the scene. We will have more information as it becomes available.
Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.