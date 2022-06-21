Contest decides West Virginia’s official birthday cake

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - West Virginia now has an official birthday cake. The state’s first lady, Cathy Justice, announced the winner of her West Virginia Birthday Cake Contest on Monday.

It came during the celebration of the state’s 159th birthday. A news release says Kim Wymer of Scott Depot was named the grand prize winner.

Her recipe ``Ms. Van’s Blackberry Skillet Cake’' is now the official birthday cake of West Virginia.

It will be served annually on June 20 to commemorate the anniversary of West Virginia’s statehood.

