Fire officials: Don’t let your children play with fireworks

WTAP News @ 5- Fireworks safety
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Fire officials are telling parents in the area to be mindful of their children’s safety around fireworks.

After a number of fireworks accidents, including a 14-year-old in Seattle who lost his hand from a firework, fire officials are asking parents to keep fireworks away from children.

Officials, like Marietta fire chief, C.W. Durham says that parents should read up on state laws and city ordinances on fireworks.

And to be mindful of not only where they are setting them off, but how to safely use them as well.

“Keep fireworks out of the hands of children. Anyone under the age of 18 should not be holding or using fireworks. That would be reserved for adults. Make sure that if you’re lighting fireworks, you’re not holding fireworks. They should be place on the ground in a safe area in order to light them. Not in your hand in case something does malfunction and the firework discharge,” says Durham.

Durham also says to be mindful of surroundings.

This is including structures, trees and even grass during dry seasons.

And to have a fire extinguisher or hose available if the firework malfunctions.

