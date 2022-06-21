Advertisement

JAG South creates safety in the form of disaster relief trailers for worldwide impact

Disaster relief trailers made in Mineral Wells, W.Va
Disaster relief trailers made in Mineral Wells, W.Va(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - JAG South is a production warehouse in Mineral Wells but they have a global impact.

“We right now have these trailers all over the United States and literally in 19 different countries around the world,” said Operations Manager, Roger Conley.

They create disaster relief trailers that can sleep up to 12 displaced residents, firefighters, or even volunteers in their own private section.

“This multi million dollar contract we’re working on right now is to prepare for hurricane season. It could also be forest fires it can be for people that have been displaced and have no place to live because of a hurricane or a fire,” Conley said.

Keeping up this production and good reputation is tough but Conley says everyday they have to come to work everyday with the same mantra.

“Exceed expectations, whatever we do we strive to exceed expectations and expectations mean quality of the product it means meeting our delivery dates,” said Conley.

JAG South has exceeded their expectations at such a rapid rate they are now looking to hire more people. Friday and Saturday they will hold a job fair from 5-7 p.m.

