Locals honored with Governor’s Service Awards

By Phyllis Smith
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Several people in our community are honored with a Governor’s Service Award. The Governor’s Service Awards honors individuals and groups that exemplify outstanding dedication to volunteerism and community service in West Virginia.

Kiki Angelos was awarded the Lifetime Achievement award. Kiki volunteers thousands of hours in Parkersburg, she is the queen of the Easter Parade and puts the special touches on every Christmas parade.

Kenneth S. Adams of Cairo, West Virginia won in the Senior category. He is known as the North Bend Rail-Trail’s super volunteer. He has volunteered on the trail for over 20 years.

The Parkersburg Area Community Foundation Facilities Committee won the COVID-19 category. They won in this category for jumping in to ensure that the foundation’s headquarters could remain accessible to the community. Volunteers Mary Wright, Bob Wright, Randy Dick, Joe Caltrider and Jim Crews won the award.

The Parkersburg Area Community Foundation is a public charity with more than 200 volunteers engaged in community service.

